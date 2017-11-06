The gunman in the Texas church massacre wasn’t trying to blend in: Not only was he dressed entirely in black, but he wore a black mask emblazoned with a white skull face.

Freeman Martin, regional director of the Texas Department of Public Safety, offered a chilling description Monday of the deceased suspect, 26-year-old Devin Patrick Kelley, who was spotted at a Valero gas station in Sutherland Springs immediately prior to Sunday’s mass shooting.

“We know he was seen at the Valero. He was obviously suspicious to others, based on the way he was dressed in all black,” Mr. Martin said at a Monday press conference. “At that time, I’m not sure if he had the mask on or not, but he was wearing a black mask that had a white skull face to it.”

The suspect then drove his Ford Expedition across the street to the First Baptist Church, where 26 people were shot and killed in the deadliest mass shooting in Texas history.

“He drove across to the church, and that’s when he exited the vehicle and started shooting,” Mr. Martin said. “He was wearing a ballistic vest with a plate on the front. There was no plate on the back.”

Former classmates described him as an atheist who frequently posted pro-atheism messages on his Facebook page.