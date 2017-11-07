Democrat Phil Murphy was declared the winner in New Jersey’s gubernatorial election Tuesday, with networks calling the race soon after polls closed, delivering a major pickup to Democrats who’d been reeling after last year’s election losses.

Mr. Murphy topped Republican Kim Guadagno, the sitting lieutenant governor and ally of Gov. Chris Christie, a Republican who was term-limited.

“On behalf of my family and campaign team, thank you for all you’ve done for this campaign,” Mr. Murphy tweeted as polls closed.

The election stands as a rebuke to Mr. Christie, who just four years ago cruised to an easy re-election, but who has seen his popularity in the state tank, has seen his own presidential bid fizzle badly, and now has been unable to secure his hand-picked successor.

Ms. Guadagno had tried to close the gap in recent weeks by adopting a Trump-like message, accusing Mr. Murphy of defending sanctuary cities.

That strategy was not able to close what had been a persistent lag behind Mr. Murphy in deep blue New Jersey.