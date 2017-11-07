NORWICH, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Transportation Board has again fined a railroad company for unilaterally closing a railroad crossing in Norwich.

The regulatory body previously fined Washington County Railroad Company $1,000 in August for unilaterally closing the Kendall Station Road crossing. The Valley News reports the rail company was fined another $1,000 Monday because its dismantling work at the track went without consulting residents or submitting a plan.

Railroad deputy general counsel Peter Young declined to comment, other than to say work at the old crossing has been driven by a concern for public safety.

Under Monday’s order, the railroad has a Nov. 21 deadline to file a closing plan or else face a $500 fine.

Information from: Lebanon Valley News, http://www.vnews.com