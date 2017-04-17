The U.S. is on track to become the only nation not a party to the landmark Paris climate accord.

Syrian officials announced Tuesday at a United Nations climate conference in Germany that their nation, which has been torn apart by civil war over the past six years, intends to sign the deal. The announcement comes just weeks after Nicaragua, another longtime holdout, said it also will join in the treaty.

Syrian officials said they intend to sign the pact as soon as possible, though it’s not yet clear exactly what the embattled nation will promise to do on the climate front.

Taken together, the moves by Syria and Nicaragua will leave the U.S. as the only U.N. member state that is not a part of the Paris agreement, which was negotiated by the Obama administration and formally signed in December 2015.

President Trump in June said he’d pull the U.S. out of the deal, arguing the terms unfairly punished Americans while letting many top polluters, such as China, off the hook.

The U.S. had committed to cutting its greenhouse gas emissions by at least 26 percent by 2025 compared to 2005 levels, while China said only that it would cap its pollution by 2030 and then begin reductions. Many other nations said they’d dramatically cut emissions but only if provided with tens of billions of dollars in foreign aid, much of which would have had to come from the U.S.

At the conference in Bonn, Germany, world leaders are trying to project a united front on climate change despite the U.S. no longer taking part in the deal.

“All over the world, vast numbers of people are suffering, bewildered by the forces ranged against them. Our job as leaders is to respond to the suffering with all means available to us,” said Fijian Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama, the president of the U.N. climate conference “This means to meet our commitments in full, not back away from them.”

The Trump administration had said it was open to rejoining the Paris deal if it could secure terms more favorable to the U.S., but so far there’s been virtually no indication that the White House has made a real effort to restart talks.