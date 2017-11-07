Among the victims in the Texas church massacre was an unborn child, authorities said Tuesday.

Crystal Holcombe was eight months pregnant when she and three of her five already-born children were killed at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, on Sunday morning. Her husband, John Holcombe, was injured in the shooting.

Police had previously said the victims ranged in age from 18 months to 77 years.

With the inclusion of the unborn child, nine of the 26 people killed in the massacre were members of the Holcombe family.

Authorities said they were waiting on medical examinations to release the names of the victims officially.

Ten people still remain in critical condition from the massacre.