Maryland voters in the D.C. suburb of Greenbelt signaled their approval Tuesday of allowing 16-year-olds the right to vote in the 80-year-old city’s municipal elections.

The referendum passed, garnering a 53 percent majority, according to Greenbelt’s official website. The referendum, however, is only advisory; the city council would have to amend the city charter to make the change official.

According to Vote16 USA, an activist group that lobbies for lowering the voting age to 16, this is only the second time voters in a U.S. municipality have approved a referendum to lower the voting age.

More than 70 percent of voters in Berkeley, California, last year voted to authorize the city government to allow 16-year-olds the right to vote in local school-board elections, according to Vote16 USA’s website.

Founded in 1937 by the federal government as a model New Deal cooperative community, Greenbelt has long been a progressive Democratic stronghold.

Should the city follow through with lowering the voting age, it would become the third municipality in Maryland to do so, following Takoma Park (2013) and Hyattsville (2015).