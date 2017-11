Max Scherzer and the Washington Nationals offered condolences to Roy Halladay’s family after the pitcher died Tuesday in a plane crash.

On Twitter, Scherzer wrote that he admired Halladay’s work ethic.

My deepest condolences to the Halladay family during this difficult time. The world lost a great one too early today #RIP34pic.twitter.com/njBOuXZ9FW — Max Scherzer (@Max_Scherzer) November 7, 2017

As an organization, the Nationals also put out a statement.

Former Nationals pitcher Dan Haren, who played with the club in 2013, posted a moving tribute, as well.

I only own like 5 signed jerseys, and I was so scared to ask him. He wrote that he liked watching ME pitch. What an honor pic.twitter.com/ufj4G8u5DD — dan haren (@ithrow88) November 7, 2017