Switching from cigarettes to vaping products save users an average of $1,500 per year, according to an online poll of daily e-cigarette users.

Packs of cigarettes can range in price from around $6 to as high as $14 depending on the state and their taxes. Heavy smokers can burn through a pack a day.

Users who switched to e-cigarettes reported saving an average of $1,416.60, according to the online poll conducted by LendEDU, an online marketplace that helps students refinance their loans.

The poll surveyed 1,000 vape users and asked them to gauge how much money they spend on their vaping products and if they saved money by making the switch.

At least 71 percent responded that switching to vaping has helped them save money. Only 19.6 percent said it hasn’t helped them save money and 9.4 percent said they didn’t use traditional tobacco products to start.

Respondents said they typically spend $80 on a one-time purchase of a vape device and around $60 on vaping products per month — which included refill cartridges, e-juice, e-liquid, to name a few.

After these purchases, between an extra $6 to $9 was spent on vaping per month.

The market for e-cigarettes has exploded in the past few years, with overall sales in the U.S. greater than $2.35 billion.

While e-cigarettes are considered less harmful than traditional cigarettes, experts say the full health risks are still unknown and adolescents, pregnant women and other vulnerable populations are warned against vaping.