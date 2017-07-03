It sounds like the plot of a science-fiction story — man-made killer mosquitoes set to be released among the public. But it’s actually the culmination of a 20-year scientific discovery with the purpose of eliminating the deadliest vector-borne diseases, including dengue fever and the Zika virus.

The Environmental Protection Agency announced this week that it registered a mosquito biopesticide called “ZAP Males,” made by MosquitoMate Inc., which is meant to deplete specific mosquito populations.

Aedes albopictus — the Asian Tiger Mosquito — which are known to carry dengue fever, the Zika virus and the chikungunya virus will be scientifically modified with a bacteria that keeps them from carrying these viruses and also disrupts the breeding process.

Scientists will breed only male mosquitoes in the lab — up to millions for certain urban areas and which don’t bite people, with ZAP strain, a strain of the Wolbachia bacteria. Infected male mosquitoes mating with females — which do bite people — produce offspring that don’t survive, because of the bacteria.

This will deplete the population of the dangerous mosquitoes.

The EPA is allowing MosquitoMate Inc. to sell this technology in 20 states and the District of Columbia for five years, at which time it can renew its registration.

Asian Tiger Mosquitoes, which are large black mosquitoes with bans of white, are known to carry — in addition to dengue and chikungunya viruses — West Nile virus, Eastern equine encephalitis, Japanese encephalitis and can also transmit dog heartworm parasites, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

While these viruses are not endemic to the U.S. but more frequently in tropical locations, epidemiologists worry about a growing prevalence in the southern part of the country, where outbreaks have occurred in Texas, Florida and Hawaii.

The states where MosquitoMate will release the infected mosquitoes are majority areas where the threat of these diseases could be felt. They include Washington, D.C.; California; Connecticut; Delaware; Illinois; Indiana; Kentucky; Massachusetts; Maine, Maryland; Missouri; New Hampshire; New Jersey; Nevada; New York; Ohio; Pennsylvania; Rhode Island; Tennessee; Vermont; and West Virginia.