The U.S. Air Force will unveil a repainted F-15A Eagle this weekend specifically designed to honor the victims of the Oct. 1 mass shooting in Las Vegas.

A 70th birthday celebration of the Air Force will be held Nov. 11-12 at this year’s Aviation Nation Air and Space Expo in Nevada, but attendees can also expect a “Vegas Strong” aircraft that pays tribute to victims of gunman Stephen Paddock’s rampage. Airman at Nellis Air Force Base in the Las Vegas Valley repainted a fighter jet originally designed for the birthday bash.

The Air Force Times noted Wednesday that 7th Wing creative design team members worked on the project, which tweaks the iconic “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” sign to read “We Are Vegas Strong,” along with the date of the shooting.

Paddock killed 58 people and wounded more than 500 others attending a country music festival last month while he was perched from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.

Investigators surmise that the 64-year-old, who took his life prior to being apprehended, may have used high-stakes gambling losses as the rationale for his rampage.

“This individual was status-driven, based on how he liked to be recognized in the casino environment and how he liked to be recognized by his friends and family,” Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo told a local CBS affiliate on Nov. 4. “So, obviously, that was starting to decline in the short period of time, and that may have had a determining effect on why he did what he did.”