A record number of wives are married to husbands who are less educated than them―the culmination of trends that have seen women enrolling in and graduating from college at higher rates than men.

More than 25 percent of wives now have attained a higher level of education than their husbands, according to new data released by the Institute for Family Studies. Unions in which husbands are more educated than their wives constitute 24.5 percent of all marriages.

In 1960, women “married down” just 7.1 percent of the time, while they “married up” in 14.6 percent of cases.

Marriages in which husbands are the more educated spouse peaked in 1990 at 25.6 percent, which is around the time women surpassed men in terms of college enrollment and graduation rates.

The trend is even more pronounced among newlyweds. In 2015, 32 percent of all newlywed women married someone with an inferior education, compared to just 20 percent of men who did the same.

The data also show that marriages in which husbands and wives have the same level of education are becoming less common. In 1960, 78 percent of all unions were between partners with equal educations. By 2015, that number had dropped to 50 percent.

Researchers attributed this trend to the fact that fewer marriages are between spouses with a high school education or less. Meanwhile, marriages between two college graduates now make up 9 percent of all unions, up from 2 percent in 1960. Another 6 percent of unions are between spouses who both have graduate degrees.

Despite their comparative lack of education, men are still overwhelmingly more likely to be the primary provider. More than 7 out of 10 husbands, 73 percent, have higher incomes than their wives. Wives make more money in 24.8 percent of all marriages.

The male breadwinner model even applies to newlyweds. In 67 percent of unions consummated in 2015, men are the primary earners, despite being the more educated spouse just 20 percent of the time.

Even among husbands who are less educated than their wives, nearly 60 percent still have a higher income. That number is nearly identical among newlyweds.

“Despite women’s gains in education and in the workplace in recent decades,” the researchers note, “the traditional pattern in dating and marriage persists.”

Indeed, when asked what they look for in a partner, never-married women still say a steady job and financial security are top priorities. Never-married men, meanwhile, still prefer partners who share their ideas about raising a family.

“Even when women ‘marry down’ educationally, they continue to ‘marry up’ in income,” the study says.

In the study, husbands and wives were assigned one of four education levels: high school or less, some college, college and advanced degree. Data from the Decennial Census and American Community Survey were used in the report.