On the heels of President Trump blasting American mega-corporation Amazon over its low tax liability, Sen. Bernard Sanders on Sunday backed up the president and said the company’s “power and influence” in the U.S. economy has grown too large.

The Vermont independent said Amazon, which owns The Washington Post and Whole Foods, produces its own TV shows and films, and reportedly could move into the pharmaceutical sector, is at least partly responsible for the sharp decline in American retail.

Mr. Sanders was asked on CNN’s “State of the Union” program whether he thinks Amazon has gotten too big.

“Yeah, I do,” he said. “This is an issue that has got to be looked at. What we’re seeing all over this country is the decline in retail. We’re seeing this incredibly large company getting involved in almost every area of commerce and I think it is important to look at the power and influence that Amazon has.”

Mr. Trump over the weekend tweeted that The Washington Post should register as a lobbyist for Amazon, and then said the company is taking advantage of taxpayers by using low U.S. Postal Service rates to deliver its packages.

“If the P.O. ‘increased its parcel rates, Amazon’s shipping costs would rise by $2.6 Billion.’ This Post Office scam must stop. Amazon must pay real costs (and taxes) now!” Mr. Trump said.

