After ginning up threats of an advertiser boycott and forcing an apology out of Fox News host Laura Ingraham, gun-control activist David Hogg went on CNN and called her a bully.

On the show, Mr. Hogg repeated his refusal of Ms. Ingraham’s Holy Week apology, saying it was only to save her advertisers.

“The apology … was kind of expected, especially after so many of her advertisers dropped out,” he said, adding that with the help of big business, his power is unlimited.

“I’m glad to see corporate America standing with me and the other students of Parkland and everybody else. Because when we work together we can accomplish anything,” he said.

Ms. Ingraham will not be on the air this week for her 10 p.m. EDT show. Fox News said the week off to spend time with her family had been pre-planned.

Mr. Hogg went on to say that Ms. Ingraham has a lifetime record of being a “bully” and repeated without elaboration some episodes that left-wing websites had re-reported last week when he started his boycott threat. He cited a 1980s “outing” campaign against closeted gays at Dartmouth and her suggestion, punning off her book title, that basketball stars like LeBron James should “shut up and dribble.”

“It’s disturbing to know that somebody can bully so many people and just get away with it, especially to the level that she did,” Mr. Hogg told CNN. “No matter who somebody is, no matter how big or powerful they may seem, a bully is a bully and it’s important that you stand up to them.”

Without further using the word “bully,” Mr. Hogg also said it was intellectually unfair to label his anti-gun movement ideologically and accused Ms. Ingraham of divisiveness and of xenophobia.

“Laura uses divisive language, like many people on her show have, where she calls us the left and the right and doesn’t acknowledge the fact that we’re just all Americans and our diversity is our strength,” he said.

He closed the clip CNN posted by saying that there should be no political or ideological divisions, just a single movement to, in his words, “save lives” with no TV shows dividing the country.

“But what matters most is that we come together as Americans and what I think shows like hers do is divide us even more. I think division is the last thing this country needs. We need to come together as Americans, not as Democrats or Republicans.”

