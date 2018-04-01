President Trump and first lady Melania Trump returned to the church in which they were married for Easter morning services. The couple sat in the third row of Bethesda-by-the-Sea, the Episcopal church in Palm Beach where they tied the knot in 2005.

“President Trump wore a bright red tie and was holding Melania Trump’s hand as they headed to church entrance after exiting motorcade. FLOTUS wore a sleeveless, calf-length, pinkish-red print dress. This was their first public appearance since the ‘60 Minutes’ interview with adult film actress Stormy Daniels who has alleged an affair with Trump (that he has denied) more than a decade ago,” wrote Ledyard King, a USA Today reporter who was the White House “pool” source for the day.

The couple was accompanied by the president’s daughter, Tiffany. Mr. Trump took a leisurely walk into the church and stopped briefly to talk to the assembled press. Following the service, the Trumps departed at 12:30 p.m.

Donald and Melania Trump were married in the church on January 22, 2005. Basketball legend Michael Jordan married Yvette Prieto at the church in 2013.

Meanwhile, the Republican National Committee offered an official Easter greeting Sunday morning.

“As we gather with our families to celebrate Easter, we pray that all who are celebrating experience the joy of the resurrection of Jesus Christ,” said RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel. “May we remember the love our God showed us by sacrificing his one and only Son for our sins and honor the miraculous resurrection that gave us hope and eternal life.”

