In a flurry of tweets Sunday, President Trump said he was pulling a DACA deal off the table and demanded Mexico help in deterring illegal border crossers or else he’d nix NAFTA.

The president fumed over Senate Democrats blocking his immigration agenda and funds for a border wall, calling for Republicans to end the filibuster rule that has allowed the chamber’s Democratic minority to hold up his plans.

“Border Patrol Agents are not allowed to properly do their job at the Border because of ridiculous liberal (Democrat) laws like Catch & Release. Getting more dangerous. “Caravans” coming,” he tweeted. “Republicans must go to Nuclear Option to pass tough laws NOW. NO MORE DACA DEAL!”

Mr. Trump had offered to put 1.8 million illegal immigrant “Dreamers” on a path to citizenship in return for funding for a border wall and restrictions on some legal immigration.

Democrats refused the bargain.

Mr. Trump has repeatedly called for an end to the Senate filibuster to enable Republicans to force through his agenda. But those calls have met a unanimous opposition from the Republican leadership that fears using the so-called nuclear option that would eliminate the power afforded to the minority.

That power, however, has enabled Democrats to block most of the funding for a border wall that was that was Mr. Trump’s top campaign promise.

Turning to Mexico, the president accused America’s southern neighbor of standing aside to let illegal immigrants and illegal drugs flow freely through its country and into the U.S.

“Mexico is doing very little, if not NOTHING, at stopping people from flowing into Mexico through their Southern Border, and then into the U.S. They laugh at our dumb immigration laws,” he tweeted. “They must stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL!”

In a flow-up tweet, he added: “These big flows of people are all trying to take advantage of DACA. They want in on the act!”

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.