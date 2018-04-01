PIERRE, S.D. (AP) - A South Dakota official is set to hold a drawing to determine the order in which candidates appear on the June primary ballot.

Deputy Secretary of State of Election Services Kea Warne will conduct the drawing Monday for statewide and legislative candidates’ ballot orders.

Officials say the public is welcome to attend the drawing. State law says candidates or their representatives have the right to be present when ballot order is determined.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.