What’s the status of Tiangong-1? The defunct Chinese space station weighs nine-tons and is headed for a fiery, uncontrolled re-entry into the Earth atmosphere.

The moment could be soon — possibly within hours.

“With the latest available orbital data and space weather forecasts, the re-entry prediction window stabilized and shrunk further to a time frame running from the night of 1 April to the early morning of 2 April,” reported the European Space Agency, which has been tracking the craft and providing public reports for weeks.

“Reentry will take place anywhere between 43 degrees North and 43 degrees South,” the organization said — which places this event in a wide range of the planet above and below the equator, including highly populated urban areas in the U.S.

“Areas above or below these latitudes can be excluded. At no time will a precise time/location prediction from ESA be possible,” the agency said.

The California-based Aeropsace Corporation, which also tracks atmospheric events, has reassured the public that there is only a one-in-a-trillion chance that the anyone will be struck by falling space debris from the space craft, which is the size of a bus. The public, however, has been warned not to venture near any fallen debris, which could contain toxic materials and emit noxious fumes.

There’s another reason to leave the stuff alone. Space historian Robert Z. Pearlman told Live Science that collecting space debris souvenirs is essentially illegal.

“According to the Outer Space Treaty of 1967, a country’s spacecraft is their legal property until they say that it’s not their legal property. No matter where it lands — whether it lands in the ocean and sinks to the bottom of the sea, or whether it lands on their own land or some other country’s land — it belongs to that country of origin,” Mr. Pearlman said.

Tiangong-1 was launched by China in 2011 and hosted two successful exercises with Chinese astronauts. The nation lost contact with the craft five years later and notified the United Nations that Tiangong-1 was destined for an uncontrolled re-entry to the atmosphere.

