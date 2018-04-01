The Trump International Golf Club was vandalized late Saturday night or early Sunday morning, with red paint apparently splashed all over a sign near the entrance.
The vandalism was first reported by ABC News.
Mr. Trump was at the West Palm Beach, Florida, golf course on Saturday, and is spending the weekend at Mar-a-Lago.
ABC News reported that at least one can of paint was seen on the ground near the defaced sign.
