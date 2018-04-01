President Donald Trump says he wants the U.S. immigration system to focus on skilled immigrants. But his administration is making it harder for people with technical skills to come and stay in the country.

The Trump administration ended a program to admit foreign entrepreneurs who want to start companies in the United States. It is giving greater scrutiny to special work permits that are usually used by the technology industry. And it is contemplating ending an Obama administration program that allows those workers’ spouses to also work legally.

Critics contend the administration is trying to cut all forms of immigration. Trump has argued that foreign workers of all skill levels hurt U.S. citizens’ wages. His defenders contend that the administration is just closing loopholes and enforcing the law.

