Most people were unsurprised that Facebook allowed outside companies to access users’ personal information, according to a new CBS News poll out Tuesday.

The poll shows 80 percent of people were not surprised to learn other companies had access to Facebook users’ information, compared to 20 percent who were surprised. But a majority of people also say the company’s response to the problem has been unacceptable, with 51 percent saying they could do more while only 21 percent saying Facebook is taking the right steps. Another 28 percent say there is not enough information out to know for sure one way or another.

Facebook reportedly allowed access to Cambridge Analytica, a British-based data company, for what it says was a research project, but the data firm had ties to the Trump campaign and apparently tried to use the information to influence political views inside the U.S.

As a result, 61 percent of those polled say that the government should be more involved in regulated tech and social media companies, while 39 percent disagree, saying it would limit “innovation.”

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is on Capitol Hill this week to testify before two Senate and one House committee on the situation and what steps the company has taken to protect their users.

The CBS News/YouGov poll was taken among 1,506 U.S. residents between April 6-9 with a plus or minus margin of error of 3 points.

