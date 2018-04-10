Rep. Adam Kinzinger said Tuesday that President Trump’s tweets on the ongoing investigation into his campaign’s alleged collusion is not helping the case move forward.

“I don’t think it’s helpful at all. Whenever you tweet there can be trouble, especially when it’s a tweet based out of whatever going on at the moment, so I wish he didn’t,” Mr. Kinzinger, Illinois Republican, said on CNN.

Mr. Trump has tweeted and commented on special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into his campaign fairly consistently throughout the process. The president said the allegations of collusion are false and has said it’s nothing more than a “witch hunt.” At a Cabinet meeting on Monday, he said the ongoing investigation is “an attack on our country.”

Mr. Kinzinger said Mr. Trump, and the daily news media reporting on the developments, need to both calm down and wait for the end result before making a conclusion.

“At the end, when we get answers, we’ll figure it out from there,” the congressman said.

