COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Time is running out for new potential laws in South Carolina.

Tuesday is the crossover deadline, where a bill has to pass either the House or the Senate to be considered by the other chamber with less than a two-thirds vote.

This year also is the second year of the session, so bills that don’t pass have to start all over again in January.

Some bills that aren’t going to make the deadline would ban so-called sanctuary cities, allow medical marijuana and give authorities more time to conduct background checks for gun purchases.

Lawmakers say shortening the legislative session two years ago means fewer bills are passed. Also, lawmakers have been dealing with complex issues like the budget and failed nuclear plants, leaving little room for debate on other bills.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.