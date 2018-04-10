Democrats warned Tuesday of a “constitutional crisis” if President Trump were to fire special counsel Robert Mueller, and demanded Congress move quickly to approve legislation that would take the decision out of the president’s hands.

Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer said that also goes for Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, one of Mr. Trump’s nominees and a position that, in normal times, would be completely within the president’s purview to fire.

But Mr. Rosenstein is in charge of overseeing the Mueller probe, and Mr. Schumer said given the stakes in the investigation, he deserves the same protections.

“President Trump made it frighteningly clear that he may be considering firing Special Counsel Mueller,” Mr. Schumer said.

GOP leaders have resisted moving legislation, saying it’s a hypothetical situation that won’t come to pass. They said they expect Mr. Trump to leave Mr. Mueller free to conduct his probe.

“I don’t think that’s going to happen,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said. “He shouldn’t be removed from the office, he should be allowed to finish his job.”

Mr. Trump lashed out at the special counsel Monday after information provided by the Mueller probe was used by the FBI to raid the home and office of Michael Cohen, the president’s personal lawyer.

Asked about a potential firing, Mr. Trump said, “We’ll see what happens,” though he added “many people” have urged him to go through with the firing.

“I think it’s a disgrace what’s going on,” the president said.

