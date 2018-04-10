President Trump announced a new wave of 20 judicial nominees Tuesday, including top posts for a close aide to former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and a replacement for a district judgeship where Mr. Trump’s first candidate washed out in the confirmation process.

Six of the 20 picks are women, and they are a young group — particularly the three nominees for the critical circuit courts of appeals — making good on conservatives’ goal of trying to reshape the judiciary for years to come.

The circuit court nominees are: Georgia Supreme Court Justice Britt C. Grant for the 11th U.S. Court of Appeals, David J. Porter also for the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals and Paul B. Matey for the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Mr. Matey was deputy general counsel to Mr. Christie.

Mr. Trump also moved to name Andrew L. Brasher to the Middle District of Alabama, as a replacement to Brett Talley. Mr. Talley had to withdraw his nomination last year after it was revealed he did not disclose to the Judiciary Committee that his wife worked for the White House counsel’s office and that he wrote partisan, controversial blog posts.

The announcement comes as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell plans to confirm three of Mr. Trump’s previous judicial nominees this week.

