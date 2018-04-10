President Trump called the investigation into personal lawyer Michael Cohen a “total witch hunt” on Tuesday after the FBI raided Mr. Cohen’s office the day before.

“Attorney–client privilege is dead!,” Mr. Trumptweeted.

“A TOTAL WITCH HUNT!!!” he added.

Mr. Cohen is being investigation for bank and wire fraud as well as campaign finance issues, The Washington Post reported. The FBI searched his office in Manhattan as well as his home and hotel room and reviewed records of his finances.

Part of the issue comes from Mr. Cohen’s payment to porn star Stormy Daniels who claims to have had a sexual encounter with Mr. Trump in 2006. Mr. Cohen paid her $130,000 to not speak of the alleged affair during the final weeks of the campaign.

The investigation into Mr. Cohen was referred by special counsel Robert Mueller to the federal prosecutors in New York where Mr. Cohen lives, according to the report.

