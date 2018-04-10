President Trump canceled a planned trip this week to Peru for the Summit of the Americas because of the crisis in Syria, the White House announced Tuesday.

He is sending Vice President Mike Pence in his place, said White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

“President Trump will not attend the 8th Summit of the Americas in Lima, Peru or travel to Bogota, Colombia as originally scheduled. At the President’s request, the Vice President will travel in his stead. The President will remain in the United States to oversee the American response to Syria and to monitor developments around the world,” Mrs. Sanders said in a statement.

Mr. Trump was scheduled to depart Friday for the summit in Peru.

The president has vowed to take action in response to the Syrian government’s deadly chemical weapon attack on its people.

