Facebook is working with special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into Trump campaign interactions with Russian operatives during the 2016 election, company founder Mark Zuckerberg told Congress on Tuesday.
Mr. Zuckerberg first said his company had gotten a subpoena from Mr. Mueller, then paused and said he wasn’t sure if there was a subpoena but his company is sharing information the investigation.
He declined to go into more details.
“Our work with the special counsel is confidential,” he said, testifying to the Senate Judiciary and Commerce committees.
Mr. Mueller’s probe began as a look into whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russia to sway the 2016 election. While Russian operatives did attempt to affect the election and some Trump figures had contacts with Russia-connected persons, no collusion has yet been publicly identified.
