Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg is scheduled for the first of two days of congressional testimony on Tuesday afternoon as he tries to convince Washington that the massive social networking company he created can do a better job protecting private data and preventing another outbreak of fake news which plagued the firm during the 2016 presidential election.

Tuesday’s joint Senate Judiciary and Commerce Committees hearing, anticipated to start at roughly 2:30 p.m., is expected to run long, with 44 senators signed up to participate, each having been been promised four minutes for questioning.

In the lead up to his appearance, the scene outside the Senate hearing room was spirited with anti-Facebook activists jostling for position to see Mr. Zuckerberg with pro-Facebook forces and random protesters dressed like Abe Lincoln and a bunny rabbit.

On Monday, Mr. Zuckerberg met privately with some senators including Sen. Chuck Grassley, the top Republican on the Judiciary Committee, and its top Democrat, California’s Sen. Dianne Feinstein.

Working to soften the ground before his hearings, Mr. Zuckerberg arrived at the Capitol in a coat and tie instead of his signature gray T-shirt and hoodie. The 33-year-old, who is worth about $64 billion, also pre-released copy of his testimony in which he personally apologized for privacy abuses and allowing Facebook to be manipulated by foreign entities planting fake news.

“We didn’t take a broad enough view of our responsibility, and that was a big mistake. It was my mistake, and I’m sorry. I started Facebook, I run it, and I’m responsible for what happens here.”

With roughly 2 billion users worldwide, the firm played a central role in the Russian election meddling saga with the notoriously arrogant billionaire mogul managing to avoid a Capitol Hill grilling for months.

In March, he finally caved as the firms’ share price plummeted amid a growing scandal over how it handled a data breach of an estimated 87 millions users after the information was copied by Cambridge Analytica, a political consulting firm tied to President Trump’s 2016 campaign, to psychologically profile voters.

Mounting pressure from the public, lawmakers, advertisers and investors forced Mr. Zuckerberg to submit to a level of public scrutiny that he has never seen before.

Lawmakers of both parties say Facebook has been far too slow to admit its problems or reveal security breaches.

They are expected to question him on a range of issues from the Cambridge Analytica situation to the very concept of privacy online to how 126 million Facebook users saw content generated by the “Internet Research Agency,” the shadowy Kremlin propaganda organization charged by special counsel Robert Mueller earlier this year with waging “information warfare” against the U.S.

Some lawmakers have advocated that online political ads the firm sells must abide by the same rules and laws that regulate TV and radio political adds — while others have gone as far as suggesting the company should be broken up under long-standing antitrust laws which led to the division of the Bell System telephone monopoly in the 1980s.

Senate Judiciary Committee member, Ted Cruz, Texas Republican, has also blasted tech firms for what many conservatives believe is a clear bias against users on the right side of the political spectrum.

In January, when Facebook, Twitter and YouTube sent officials to Capitol Hill, Mr. Cruz raised concerns that company policies and algorithms effectively “shadow ban” conservatives.

