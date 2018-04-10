COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Republican Ohio Attorney General and gubernatorial candidate Mike DeWine says he urged House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger to resign if he has committed any wrongdoing but was told that’s not the case.

DeWine says he called Rosenberger on Friday about a report that Rosenberger had hired an attorney after hearing the FBI was asking questions about the legislative leader.

Rosenberger, a Clarksville Republican, has endorsed DeWine for governor.

Rosenberger told the Dayton Daily News on Friday that he hired Columbus attorney David Axelrod “as a precautionary measure.” He said the FBI hasn’t subpoenaed him or told him he’s under investigation.

The bureau declined to confirm or deny any investigation.

The Daily News reported Tuesday that FBI questioning surrounds an August trip to Europe sponsored by the Republican electoral group GOPAC.

