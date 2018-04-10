FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The former speaker of the Kentucky House of Representatives is attending an ethics hearing investigating a sexual harassment settlement he signed last year involving a woman who once worked for the House Republican Caucus.

Republican state Rep. Jeff Hoover appeared before the Legislative Ethics Commission Tuesday morning. The commission plans to hold a hearing to determine if Hoover violated any ethics laws. The commission could fine him, or recommend the House of Representatives expel him.

Hoover is one of four Republican lawmakers who signed the settlement last fall. Last week, the commission dismissed a complaint involving the other three lawmakers.

Hoover’s attorney again asked the commission to dismiss the complaint for Hoover. The commission went into closed session to discuss the matter.

