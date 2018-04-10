The investigation into President Trump’s personal attorney Michael Cohen is focusing on payments allegedly made to silence women who claimed to have had affairs with the president more than a decade ago.

The raid was said to be focused on records related to the $130,000 payment to porn star Stormy Daniels. Agents were also said to be seeking documents detailing an agreement between ex-Playboy Playmate Karen McDougal and a media company that allegedly paid her for her story. Ms. McDougal has claimed The National Enquirer paid her $150,000 for her story, but then spiked the article to keep it out of the media. Last month, Ms. McDougal filed a lawsuit against American Media Inc. seeking to be released from the deal.

Both women were reportedly paid just before the 2016 election.

The search warrant authorized the taking of records on both Ms. Daniels and Ms. McDougal, according to CNN, which first reported the story.

FBI agents were also said to have searched for information unrelated to Ms. Daniels or Ms. McDougal, including investments held by Mr. Cohen, including his ownership of two taxi medallions.

News of the search warrant’s details comes amid reports Geoffrey Berman, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, has recused himself from the Cohen investigation. Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein was said to have approved Mr. Berman’s recusal.

Mr. Berman, a Trump appointee, donated $5,400 to the president’s 2016 campaign, the New York Times reported in 2017. He volunteered for Mr. Trump’s New Jersey campaign operation and was once a law partner with former New York City Mayor Rudy Giluiani, one of the president’s top advocates during the election.

A spokesman for the U.S. attorney’s office for the Southern District of New York declined to comment.

Mr. Berman has served as the interim U.S. attorney since January, after Mr. Trump fired the previous U.S. attorney, Preet Bharara. A federal prosecutor for 30 years, Mr. Berman will remain an interim U.S. Attorney until he is confirmed by the U.S. Senate. It is not known when a confirmation hearing will occur and one has not been scheduled.

Mr. Bharara, who was fired in January by Mr. Trump, said in a Tuesday afternoon Tweet that Mr. Berman’s recusal, “makes sense.”

Monday’s raid was based on a referral by Justice Department special counsel Robert Mueller, who is investigating Russian collusion in the U.S. election. However, the raid is not directly tied to the Russia probe.

FBI agents seized thousands of documents, including tax records, business papers and emails between Mr. Trump and Mr. Cohen. Federal agents may have been looking for evidence related to Mr. Cohen’s $130,000 payment to Stephanie Clifford, who is better known as Stormy Daniels. Ms. Clifford claims she had an affair with Mr. Trump in 2006 and was paid by Mr. Cohen just before the 2016 election to keep quiet about the relationship.

Mr. Trump told reports last week he was unaware of the payment to Ms. Clifford or the source of the funds.

“You’ll have to ask Micheal Cohen,” the president told reports on Air Force One. “Michael is my attorney. You’ll have to ask Michael.”

The president slammed the Cohen raid in a series of tweets Tuesday morning, calling it a “a total witch hunt” and that “attorney-client privilege is dead.”

