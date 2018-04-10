Rep. Mark Meadows said Tuesday that the Department of Justice needs to speed up production of the documents Congress has requested.

“What they produce to Congress is less than two pages a day,” Mr. Meadows, North Carolina Republican, said on Fox News.

He said lawmakers requested documents from the DOJ surrounding the FBI’s investigation into Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton’s email server, and documents pertaining to the surveillance warrant issued for former Trump adviser Carter Page. Mr. Meadows said there are some deadlines, set by Congress, for the DOJ to send documents this week and warned there will be “consequences” if they’re not met.

“It would just take one simple phone call from the deputy attorney general to Michael Horowitz who has all these documents, who’s testified under oath, that it’s not a problem to give it to Congress, and it wouldn’t impede his investigation,” Mr. Meadows said. “Make that phone call today if not, there will be consequences well beyond contempt of Congress.”

Rep. Jim Jordan, who also appeared with Mr. Meadows, said that he still wants to see a special counsel appointed for the Clinton investigation. He pointed to the multiple investigators at the FBI and DOJ who have been reassigned after revelations of possible bias in favor of Mrs. Clinton.

“If that’s not extraordinary circumstances, I don’t know what is,” Mr. Jordan, Ohio Republican, explained.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.