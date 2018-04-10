SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois Senate has advanced a plan requiring public schools teach a unit on the role and contributions of gays, lesbians and other LGBT individuals in society.

The Senate Education committee endorsed the measure 8-2 Tuesday. Sen. Heather Steans is the sponsor. The Chicago Democrat says the proposal will allow LGBT children to learn more about their own history.

Equality Illinois backs the measure. CEO Brian Johnson says the legislation is consistent with current law. Students currently have to study the contributions of other under-represented groups including African Americans, Hispanics and Asian Americans.

The conservative Illinois Family Institute opposes comparing sexuality to race. Laurie Higgins is a culture writer for the Christian organization. She says the legislation is “ideologically driven” and will only teach children to “normalize homosexuality.”

