Millennials — often described as a much coveted voting bloc by the fawning news media — have very little trust in that media. A new Harvard University poll of Americans from age 18 to 29 reveals that only 2 percent of them trust the press all the time while 14 percent they trusted it most of the time. But that’s it. Eight-out-of-10 millennials either never trust the media, or only trust it some of the time.

Only college or university administrations, the local police department and the U.S. military drew a positive review from a majority of the respondents, who gave a thumbs down to Wall Street (12 percent approval), Congress (17 percent), the federal government (21 percent) President Trump (22 percent) — among multiple institutions or public entities included in the poll.

This young demographic is huge and potentially powerful, boasting a 62-million-member population who are indeed eligible to vote. But that doesn’t mean they will. There’s a “meh” factor at work. The poll also found that three-fourths of the respondents say they are registered to vote — but 70 percent said they were not politically engaged or politically active.

The millennials — attuned to peak experiences, sophisticated about social media and flawlessly delivered entertainment — can be very selective about what they choose to even acknowledge. Politics appears to be something they can take or leave.

The poll also found that only 37 percent said they will definitely vote in 2018, 16 percent said they’ll probably vote, 21 percent said there was a 50-50 chance and 25 percent were doubtful they’d get to the polls. The young and preoccupied have political preferences, though: 40 percent of millennials are Democrats, 37 percent independents and 21 percent are Republicans.

The major political parties are not ignoring this trend. The GOP has launched an outreach program called “Generation Next,” meant to support and empower youthful conservatives and Republicans, calling the effort a “critical discussion” in countering the liberal tide on campus and in the media.

The Democratic National Committee, meanwhile, has inaugurated I Will Vote — an “unprecedented” get-out-the-vote campaign focused on millennial and college-aged voters.

“In recent days, we have seen the enormous power this generation can wield,” say the organizers, who vow to attract 50 million new voters.

WILL THE PRESS COVER PRO-LIFE KIDS?

“Following a national school walkout against gun violence last month, students from across the country are joining a pro-life walkout in support of both the unborn and pregnant and parenting students. But will the media cover it?” asks Katie Yoder, associate culture editor for the Media Research Center, a conservative press watchdog.

On Wednesday, over 350 student groups and students around the nation will participate in the walkout to “end abortion violence” and defund Planned Parenthood. The action has been organized primarily by Students for Life of America, and inspired by Juliene Benzel, a California history teacher recently put on administrative leave after suggesting students demonstrate for pro-life causes.

“Besides conservative and pro-life news sites, the event has still attracted little media coverage,” says Ms. Yoder who notes that last month’s anti-gun March for Our Lives garnered 13 times more than the pro-life March for Life in January.

ROBERT E. LEE’S BOYHOOD HOME FOR SALE

It has eight bedrooms, six baths, six fireplaces and is 223 years old — a remarkable Virginia homestead considered so historic it was once converted into a museum meant to showcase the dwelling place of a lad who grew up to be the commander of the Confederate Army.

“Available for the first time in 50 years, the boyhood home of Robert E. Lee in Old Town Alexandria — a registered Virginia Landmark, and listed on the National Register of Historic Places,” reports Washington Fine Properties, a realtor based in the nation’s capital, in their descriptive write-up.

“Half-acre of tranquil gardens, separate two-car garage, and over 8,000 square feet of grand living space. The subject of a detailed and complete, professional restoration, it is a newly functional structure in an antique and beautiful envelope,” the realtor said.

It is a one doozy of an envelope, priced at $8.5 million. The house also made a list of the nation’s most desirable properties released Tuesday. TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, which tracks real estate news and applauds America’s most unique and noteworthy homes, points out that yes, President George Washington once slept in the home. But there’s more.

“The property was built in 1795 and was home to the Lee family for about 80 years beginning in 1812 when his destitute father began renting the home,” the group notes in their report.

“Robert lived there from age 5 until he entered West Point in 1825. The 8,145-square-foot home was also the site of the Stonewall Jackson Museum from 1967 to 2000 when it was sold to a private owner who did a full restoration of the home,” the organization notes.

‘ROSEANNE’ RATTLES TWITTER

Yes, there is still some buzz out there about ABC’s “Roseanne,” which amazed TV critics and an incredulous press when the prime time reboot of the old show drew over 18 million viewers despite (or because) content and dialogue positive toward President Trump.

They’re still tweeting about it, says Talkwalker, a global company which monitors online conversations about select topics in 187 languages.

“According to international social media analytics, there have been more than 1.4 million social posts since the reboot premiere, centered largely on Roseanne Barr’s conservative politics,” the company reported Tuesday.

“In fact, there have been more than 385,700 mentions of Trump among social posts also mentioning Roseanne,” the organization reports.

POLL DU JOUR

•81 percent of Americans think that Facebook users believe all or most of what they see on Facebook.

•80 percent are “not surprised” by private Facebook data use by outside companies.

•63 percent say the shared data is “mostly unsafe” and shared without authorization.

•51 percent say Facebook response to the data use was “unacceptable” and the company should “do more.”

•39 percent say they will have confidence in Facebook to protect their data in the future.

Source: A CBS News poll of 1,506 U.S. adults conducted April 6-9.

