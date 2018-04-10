Rep. Jim Himes accused President Trump of being “unhinged” on Tuesday for saying the special counsel hasn’t found any evidence in the collusion case.

“To say that this is a witch hunt, to say that they’ve found nothing, is to be completely unhinged, to be completely at odds with reality,” Mr. Himes, Connecticut Democrat, said on CNN.

Longtime Trump lawyer Michael Cohen is being investigation for bank and wire fraud as well as campaign finance issues as part of a referral to the federal prosecutor from special counsel Robert Mueller, The Washington Post reported. The FBI searched his office in Manhattan as well as his home and hotel room and reviewed records of his finances.

Mr. Trump has said the ongoing investigation into his campaign for alleged collusion with the Russian government is a “witch hunt” and “an attack on our country.”

