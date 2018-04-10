Sen. John N. Kennedy said Tuesday that the U.S. cannot let the chemical attacks in Syria go unanswered.

“We can’t let it go unanswered. If we do, our friends won’t trust us, and our enemies won’t respect us,” Mr. Kennedy, Louisiana Republican, said on CNN.

He said that he’s sending a letter to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to give an overview of what is happening in Syria and what role the U.S. currently has.

“I would like a classified briefing from our secretary of defense and our joint chiefs about the status of Syria,” Mr. Kennedy said.

Over the past few days, reports of new chemical attacks by the Assad regime against rebel-held areas surfaced again. Syrian President Bashar Assad has denied any use of chemical weapons, but reports on the ground — along with vivid images — show his citizens suffering symptoms of chemical attacks.

President Trump has vowed to have a “forceful” response to Mr. Assad’s actions, but has not detailed what that may be.

