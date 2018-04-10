White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway’s husband appeared Tuesday to defend the FBI raid on the office of President Trump’s personal lawyer, Michael Cohen.

After the president tweeted Tuesday morning that “attorney-client privilege is dead!” in response to the raid, George Conway, a conservative lawyer, embedded the president’s message in his own tweet, adding a link to the Justice Department’s website explaining why attorneys are not always protected by privilege.

“There are occasions when effective law enforcement may require the issuance of a search warrant for the premises of an attorney who is a subject of an investigation, and who also is or may be engaged in the practice of law on behalf of clients,” according to the Justice Department website.

The website also details the guidelines necessary when obtaining a search warrant for search office, including approval from the attorney general or assistant attorney general.

Mr. Conway has been a critic of Mr. Trump on Twitter, attacking the president last month in several since-deleted tweets even as his wife was said to be under consideration for White House communications director.

But Mr. Conway has also publicly stated his support for Trump both in interviews and social media posts.

