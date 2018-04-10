Michael Grimm has qualified for the Republican primary in New York, putting the former congressman and ex-felon a step closer to returning to Capitol Hill.

The Grimm campaign announced Tuesday that he has easily surpassed the number of signatures needed — 1,250 — to appear on the ballot in New York’s 11th Congressional District.

Mr. Grimm, a former FBI agent who served in the Marine Corps, is running to unseat Republican Rep. Dan Donovan in the June 26 primary.

House Speaker Paul Ryan, Wisconsin Republican, has endorsed Mr. Donovan, who captured the seat in a 2015 special election after Mr. Grimm resigned from Congress after pleading guilty to federal tax evasion.

Mr. Grimm was sentenced to eight months in jail. He was released after serving seven months in 2016 and finished out the sentence wearing an ankle bracelet for house arrest.

In October, He announced he was running for his old job.

Mr. Donovan and Mr. Grimm have both embraced President Trump in the race.

