Florida Gov. Rick Scott said Tuesday that he plans on putting out specific policy proposals throughout his Senate campaign and added that Washington needs more “doers.”

“If you think Washington is headed in the right direction, you should keep doing the same things you’re been doing,” Mr. Scott, a Republican, said on Fox News.

Mr. Scott launched his Senate bid on Monday to challenge incumbent Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson in the Florida race. Mr. Nelson’s seat is considered a “toss up” by the Cook Political Report.

“We’ve got to get talkers out of there. We got to get doers in there,” Mr. Scott said.

He added that during his campaign he’s going to put out specific ideas including term limits and K-12 education reforms. Mr. Scott has also been on the national forefront of gun legislation and school violence after a mass shooting at a Florida high school in February left 17 people dead.

