Russia is jamming U.S. drones over Syria in a pre-emptive step to stop airstrikes, NBC News reported on Tuesday.

The effort began a few weeks ago with the GPS system on some smaller drones. Russia blocked or scrambled the reception signal to these drones causing them to crash or malfunction.

The Russians were apparently concerned about a possible U.S. attack in wake of new reports of chemical weapons being used in Syria by the Russian-backed Assad regime. The effort has “seriously” affected U.S. military operations in the region, according to the report.

Syrian President Bashar Assad has denied any use of chemical weapons against rebel groups in his country.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.