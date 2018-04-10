Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse said Tuesday that it’s “very likely” that there will be a criminal investigation into longtime Trump lawyer Michael Cohen.

“I think this is the biggest move related to the Mueller investigation since Michael Flynn cooperated. I think this is potentially a very, very big deal,” Mr. Whitehouse, Rhode Island Democrat, said on CNN, referring to the former national security adviser.

Mr. Cohen is being investigation for bank and wire fraud as well as campaign finance issues, The Washington Post reported. The FBI searched his office in Manhattan as well as his home and hotel room and reviewed records of his finances. Mr. Whitehouse said he could see Mr. Cohen cooperating with federal investigators and leading to further problems for President Trump.

“it’s easy to foresee a chain of events in which he does in fact get jammed up, there is evidence of criminal charges, to save his own skin he does cooperate with federal investigators and now they have a window into that inner circle of President Trump. It’s that series of prospects that I suspect will give him sleepless nights,” he said.

