The Latest on the poisoning of a Russia ex-spy and his daughter in England (all times local):

9:00 p.m.

The Russian Embassy in London is criticizing British officials for isolating the daughter of an ex-Russian spy.

A hospital official said Tuesday that Yulia Skripal, who was poisoned in England March 4 along with her father, former double agent Sergei Skripal, has been discharged. Officials said her father continues to improve in hospital.

The Russian Embassy accused British authorities of continuing their policy of isolating the ex-spy’s daughter from the public, “concealing important evidence and blocking an impartial and independent investigation.”

The embassy reaffirmed its request for a meeting with the 33-year-old woman, and demanded “urgent proof” that British authorities are respecting her free will.

Britain blames Russia for the nerve agent attack on Skripal. Moscow fiercely denies the accusation.

9:40 a.m.

A hospital official has confirmed that Yulia Skripal, one of two Russian targets of nerve agent poisoning, has been discharged.

Officials said Tuesday she will continue to need medical care as she recovers from the March 4 attack.

Dr. Christine Blanshard said: “This is not the end of her treatment but marks a significant milestone.”

Officials say her father, ex-spy Sergei Skripal, continues to improve in hospital. His release date has not been set.

The two were poisoned March 4 in an attack that has led to a prolonged confrontation between Russia and Britain.

Britain blames the Russian government for the incident. Russia denies all involvement.

8:20 a.m.

British media are reporting that Yulia Skripal, one of two Russians poisoned by nerve agent, has been released from the hospital.

BBC News said Tuesday the 33-year-old Skripal had been discharged from hospital and taken to a “secure” location on Monday.

If she is well enough, she is likely to be extensively questioned by British security officials and police about her recollection of events leading up to her poisoning, which sparked a major confrontation between Britain and Russia that recalls Cold War tensions.

Yulia Skripal was in critical condition after the March 4 nerve agent attack, apparently aimed at her father, former Russian spy Sergei Skripal.

She had arrived on an Easter visit from Moscow the day before the attack.

Her father, the 66-year-old Sergei Skripal, is a former Russian military intelligence officer who was convicted in Russia of spying for Britain.

He was imprisoned in Russia and eventually settled in England after a “spy swap.”

