A pair of Senate Democrats on Tuesday said they’ve seen private assessments that show EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt has not faced the kind of threats he’s claimed, and that the agency’s spending on a full-time security detail for Mr. Pruitt isn’t warranted.

In a letter released Tuesday morning, Sen. Tom Carper of Delaware and Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island released parts of confidential materials — including an “internal EPA Intelligence Office report” — that they contend prove Mr. Pruitt and his aides are greatly exaggerating the nature and number of threats against the administrator.

“It is hard to reconcile the public statements of EPA, and the president, with these internal and external assessments. It may be that the materials we have been provided are incomplete and that EPA has additional information that justifies its public position,” the Democrats wrote in a letter to Sen. John Barrasso, Wyoming Republican and chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, asking that the panel hold immediate hearings on the matter.

“However, another view is that certain factions within EPA have justified the exorbitant taxpayer spending incurred by the administrator’s first-class travel and large entourage of security personnel through unsubstantiated claims about threats to his security,” they continued. “Either way, the EPW Committee has a responsibility to look into these matters.”

Mr. Pruitt, who has come under increasing pressure to resign, including from a handful of congressional Republicans, has spent at least $3 million on security since assuming his post in February 2017, according to the Associated Press. His security detail has accompanied him on official business and on private trips, such as a family vacation to Disneyland.

Mr. Pruitt also frequently traveled first class on flights, and the agency has said that’s due to an unprecedented level of credible threats to the administrator’s safety. The EPA has declined to elaborate or provide a list of the specific threats.

In their letter, Mr. Carper and Mr. Whitehouse cite a document between two officials with Mr. Pruitt’s protective detail describing some of the alleged threats. They include: protestors disrupting speeches; a postcard sent to Mr. Pruitt saying “CLIMATE CHANGE IS REAL”; and an email saying, “Hi, I am considering dumping the old paint I just scraped off of my house outside your office door on Tuesday.”

In his own statement later Tuesday, Mr. Barrasso blasted his Democratic colleagues for releasing private security assessments and said in no uncertain terms that he will not schedule a hearing on the issue.

“I am deeply troubled that members of the committee would publicly release law enforcement sensitive information regarding the safety and security of a cabinet member and his family,” Mr. Barrasso said. “This letter selectively quotes non-public documents.”

“Any reasonable reading of these documents supports the Office of the Inspector General’s statements that administrator Pruitt faces a ‘variety of direct death threats,’” he continued. “This is exactly why members should not publicly disclose information that relates to the safety of a cabinet member. It is also why this committee will not hold a hearing on this issue.”

President Trump, under pressure to fire Mr. Pruitt, also has defended the administrator’s spending on security.

“While security spending was somewhat more than his predecessor, Scott Pruitt has received death threats because of his bold actions at EPA,” the president tweeted over the weekend. “Record clean air & water while saving USA billions of dollars … Scott is doing a great job!”

