Tom Bossert, President Trump’s top homeland security adviser, is resigning, the White House announced Tuesday.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said that the president thanked Mr. Bossert for his “patriotic service.”

“The president is grateful for Tom’s commitment to the safety and security of our great country,” she said in a statement. “Tom led the White House’s efforts to protect the homeland from terrorist threats, strengthen our cyber defenses and respond to an unprecedented series of natural disasters.”

She said the president thanked Mr. Bossert “for his patriotic service and wishes him well.”

Mr. Bossert’s resignation is the latest in a string of top-level officials exiting the administration.

White House national security spokesman Michael Anton stepped down Monday, the first day John Bolton took over as director of the National Security Council.

