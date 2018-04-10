President Trump is reportedly considering the dismissal of Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein over his handling of the Robert Mueller probe.

Citing “multiple people familiar with the discussions,” CNN reported that Mr. Trump’s anger with top Justice Department officials has reached a tipping point.

Mr. Rosenstein reportedly signed off on the search warrant against Michael Cohen, Mr. Trump’s personal lawyer, a move the president has bitterly attacked in the past day.

“Some of Trump’s legal advisers are telling him they now have a stronger case against Rosenstein. They believe Rosenstein crossed the line in what he can and cannot pursue,” CNN wrote.

The Mueller investigation was supposed to concern collusion with Russia’s efforts to influence the 2016 presidential election; according to the New York Times, Monday’s FBI search was looking for information related to Mr. Cohen’s having paid off adult-film actress Stormy Daniels.

