White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders blasted a journalist Tuesday for asking if President Trump has given any thought to resigning.

The tense exchange came at the daily White House press briefing when reporter April Ryan of American Urban Radio Networks followed up on a question about the FBI executing a search warrant on the president’s private lawyer, Michael Cohen.

“With all of this turmoil, particularly this last week, has the president at any time thought about stepping down, before or now?” Ms. Ryan asked, as some other journalists gasped.

Mrs. Sanders replied, “No, and I think that’s an absolutely ridiculous question.”

Ms. Ryan countered, “No, it’s not ridiculous. It’s not ridiculous. It’s a legitimate question.”

Mrs. Sanders moved on to other questioners.

