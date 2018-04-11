MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - As dozens of state lawmakers across the country have been forced from leadership roles over allegations of sexual misconduct or harassment in recent months, the Vermont Legislature has had two complaints of sexual misconduct or harassment since 2008.

Colleagues also voted to suspend then-Sen. Norman McAllister after he was arrested in 2015 on sexual assault and prohibited acts charges.

The Associated Press filed public records requests seeking information, including the number of sexual harassment complaints lodged against legislators and any financial settlements reached with accusers.

No Vermont legislators were disciplined, expelled or resigned following such complaints and no such cases have resulted in payments to accusers or confidential settlements.

The Vermont Office of Legislative Council said it could not release public records related to the two complaints.

