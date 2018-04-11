FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) - Weather officials say two tornadoes hit a Florida city on Tuesday, causing mostly minor damage.
The National Weather Service confirmed that one tornado touched down shortly after 3:30 p.m. in downtown Fort Lauderdale.
Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Greg May says firefighters responded to 38 calls over two hours. May says the worst call was a tree that fell on a house, damaging the roof.
The second tornado touched down about an hour later near the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.
Airport spokesman Greg Meyer told the Sun Sentinel that the storm caused more than 200 flight delays and 18 cancellations while crews removed debris.
Florida Power & Light spokeswoman Lauren Hills says about 9,000 Broward County homes lost power.
No injuries were reported.
