CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A review of sexual harassment and misconduct complaints against lawmakers across the country shows a half dozen New Hampshire House members faced allegations in the last few years.

The Associated Press filed records requests in every state seeking information on complaints made since 2008. The New Hampshire House provided information about eight complaints involving six members, but it only had records dating back to 2015. The Senate said it had no records of such complaints.

In most of New Hampshire cases, men who were accused of inappropriate comments were spoken to by the House chief of staff. But in one case, a lawmaker who complained that a male colleague sent him dozens of messages seeking a personal relationship was told no action would be taken unless he expressly stated his disinterest.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.