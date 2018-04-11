A new promo from ABC News out Wednesday suggests former FBI Director James B. Comey compares President Trump to a mob boss.

“How strange is it for you to sit here and compare the president to a mob boss?” ABC anchor George Stephanopoulos asks Mr. Comey.

The highly anticipated interview is Mr. Comey’s first since he was fired from his position by Mr. Trump last year. The former FBI director has kept a low profile since his departure, taking the time to write his book. He did appear before Congress last June to answer questions about conversations he had with the president in regards to the Russia investigation.

The interview is set to air this Sunday.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.